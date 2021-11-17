Charlotte-based toy company picks 8-year-old boy as face of holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Business is picking up for a Charlotte-based toy company as the holiday season approaches. Managers are adding more workers to meet demand, including a position going to an 8-year-old boy.



The position is the CSO, or the Chief Storytelling Officer. An 8-year-old boy from the New York City area was chosen for the role. He is already been hard at work shooting commercials for the holiday season.



Workers at the Schleich warehouse in North Charlotte are responsible for shipping toys across all of North America. Right now thousands are being shipped out each day.

“There is a lot of buzz in the office right now and it’s such a fun time to work here,” said Lana West from Schleich USA.

Work just got more fun with the addition of 8-year-old Marcello who is now the Chief Storytelling Officer. It’s a very important position for a company aimed at kids.

“We were a bunch of adults sitting around a table and we thought who can tell stories better than kids,” said West.

The search for the right kid started in New York City at F.A.O Schwarz. Executives chose Marcello from dozens of other children who auditioned in-person and from more than 150 videos submitted online.

“Watching him react to being the CSO was an amazing day. It really reminds us of the work that we do here and how awesome it is to work for such a great company like Schleich that can really change kids’ lives,” said West.

The offer to be the CSO changed Marcellos year. The young man battled a severe combination of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and COVID-19, but he made a full recovery by audition day.

“It was a really hard decision there were some many great entries but his really just stood out, his personality and the stories that he told,” said West.

Marcello will continue telling stories online in videos posted to YouTube. He will also be answering emails from other kids who are submitting their wish lists for the holiday season. As part of the contest, Marcello also won $10,000.



The contest to pick the Chief Storytelling Officer was so successful, Schleich executives plan to bring it back next year.