Charlotte-based home renovation business sees boom in inquiries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – On top of an already hot housing market, a record number of homeowners across the U.S. are remodeling their living space.

“We have done plenty of renovation projects in the past, but this is biggest than anything we have ever done,” Homeowner Amanda Kupchella said.

Kupchella and her husband bought a south Charlotte home last March with the intention of remodeling months ago.

“Between the timelines that contractors were giving us and picking a contractor that we knew we would have a good partnership, it took six months to make that decision,” Kupchella said.

Through recommendations, the couple booked with DGK Construction.

“Remodeling is not stopping it just keeps on rising and rising,” DGK Construction co-owner Eddy Kishko said.

The Charlotte-based renovation business has seen a boom in inquiries.

Prior to the pandemic, they took on about 50 projects a year. Two years later, they are booking between 100-150 a year.

“They want an oasis now. So, they are spending more time in their home, they are paying attention more. They want to come home and feel refreshed, renewed so they are adding in office spaces, children study rooms and obviously revitalizing the most important: kitchens and bathrooms as well,” Kishko said.

He says more projects mean the need for more resources. DGK Construction has doubled its staff, is offering more pay, and booking projects out six months in advance.

“So here we are going to put in a pantry cabinet,” DGK Construction designer Liliana Kishko said. “The fridge is going here.”

She says the pandemic has forced people to look at their living space with a more critical eye, focusing on specific areas like the bathroom and kitchen.

“It’s moving more towards a practical way of living because they are spending more time at home. They are thinking how much time they are spending in the kitchen, so they are thinking more practically,” Liliana said.

“Everybody is feeling the same thing that home is now truly the heart. We spend so much time here cooking and just being in our home. It is on top of everybody’s mind, comfort, happiness, and the whole thing,” Kupchella said.