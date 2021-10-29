Charlotte-based candle company opens first flagship store, gives back to community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Owners of a Charlotte-based candle company have opened the first Queen City flagship store. The owners are already focused on giving back to the community that helped them get started, despite running into some major hurtles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Evolution Aura is now open in South Park Mall near the main entrance next to The Cheesecake Factory. The owners spent more than a year selling solely online, but now they’re taking advantage of in-person sales and donating some of their profits to a Charlotte organization aimed at helping kids feel comfortable at home.

March 18, 2020, is the day South Park Mall and other shopping centers around the country temporarily closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s also when the owners of Evolution Aura’s planned to open.

“As with many businesses we definitely ran into some delays because of the pandemic,” said CEO Charese Allen.

The Queen City-based luxury candle sellers moved their focus online during the height of the pandemic. Those online sales helped them reach a national customer base, but the owners say nothing beats an in-store experience, especially with scented candles.

“We always burn one of our fragrances in the store, so people walking by are drawn in because of that,” said Allen.

If customers don’t follow their nose, their eyes can’t miss the store. The setup is similar to a living room, with plush chairs and bright lighting.

“We not only sell a luxury home fragrance, but we want to give back to the community. We wanted to make this an atmosphere where people feel comfortable and sit down and envision, this is my space, this is my home,” said Allen.

With the store finally having a home in Charlotte, the owners are donating 20% of their profits to Charlotte-based Beds for Kids.

“There are a lot of needs in the world, but a lot of times people get so wrapped up in these national and other opportunities they forget what is in their own backyard,” said Allen.

Beds for Kids fits the mission of the candle company. It’s a non-profit providing beds and essential furniture to families in need.

“We are about these candles transforming atmospheres and they will. It’s a natural alignment with what they do and what we do,” said Allen.



The 20% donation will continue now through the end of the year.