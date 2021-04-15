Charlotte bartender charged after impaired driver left tavern, seriously injured in car crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte bartender was charged and a bar is under investigation after an impaired driver was seriously injured in a crash after leaving the tavern in February, according to N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement.

ALE officials said a person left the Beantown Tavern in Matthews on February 22 and crashed their vehicle on Crowell Dairy Road near Old Dutch Road.

Documents obtained through a search warrant said her blood alcohol content was .22, nearly three times the legal limit in North Carolina.

As a result, a server at the tavern was criminally charged with selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person.

ALE agents also determined that Beantown Tavern was violating multiple rules, including employees performing services after consuming alcohol, intoxication by permittee and allowing intoxicated customers to consume alcohol on the premises.

“Every retailer who sells alcohol has the ability and responsibility to refuse the sale to an impaired person,” said Omar Qureshi, ALE Special Agent in Charge of the Harrisburg district. “State law protects employees for the refusal and it could save a life.”

A report of the violations was submitted Tuesday to the ABC Commission. The violations could result in fines, or the suspension or revocation of a business’s ABC permits.

Authorities said the impaired driver was later charged with DWI.