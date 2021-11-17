Charlotte Auto Show is back this weekend

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Crews are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead. Auto manufacturers are coming in droves to the Charlotte Convention Center for the first auto show in Charlotte in two years.

“Charlotte Auto Show is the one time a year where you can come onto the beautiful showroom floor and see all these cars all in one space, said Jen Jackson, Executive Director of Greater Charlotte Automobile Dealers Association.

From muscle cars to trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles, it’s a one-stop-shop.

“Right now, at most dealerships, it’s very limited product on the ground and this is a good opportunity for customers to come down and see not only the civic, the accord,” listed Dewayne Odom, Charlotte District Sales Manager at Honda.

New this year is Electric Avenue, featuring the latest models of electric vehicles ready to hit the market.

“A lot of people don’t know you can buy an EV, drive it to your house, and plug it into a regular wall outlet,” said Duke Energy Marketing Manager Jess McConnell.

Duke Energy is at the auto show for the first time with an “EV Garage” to show customers how the two industries intertwine.

“Suddenly electricity becomes the fuel to drive those cars,” said Randy Wheeless with Duke Energy media relations.

The question is whether energy companies have enough of that “new fuel” to support a wave of electric vehicles.

“I think utilities will be ready for that EV charging,” Wheeless said.

Wheeless says the company is working to expand its infrastructure and is studying people’s charging patterns.

“How can we have charging stations on highways? In multi-family units?” he questioned. “So, there’s a lot of infrastructure that’s going to be built and also a lot of infrastructure investment by Duke Energy on our own grid because we know that’s going to be extra demand on our system.”

The Charlotte Auto Show is Thursday, November 18 through Sunday, November 21 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Tickets cost $10.