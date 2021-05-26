Charlotte-area pools face lifeguard shortages as summer draws near

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local pools are struggling to fill lifeguard positions as warmer weather draws people to the water.

According to Mecklenburg County, only 86 of the 247 lifeguard positions with Park and Recreation were filled as of Monday.

The county said the shortage is limiting its ability to open its two seasonal pools, Double Oaks and Cordelia, and has caused Ramsey Creek Beach to temporarily close.

Parks and Recreation is offering incentives for anyone who becomes a lifeguard including a $15 an hour wage and a $500 signing bonus.

Mecklenburg County said the lifeguard shortage has been increasing over the last several years and was made worse with the employment landscape amid the pandemic.

Current pool operating hours starting on Saturday, May 29:

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center

2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206

Saturday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Opening day)

Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Holiday)

Tuesday, Jun 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center

Open Memorial Day- (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Will maintain Regular operations and Holiday Hours on Memorial Day

Monday & Wednesday- 5:30 a.m – 9:30 p.m. (Main Tank Closed 1pm-4pm)

Tuesday & Thursday- 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday- 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday- 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday- Closed

