‘It’s really bad.’ Charlotte apartment complex residents told to vacate on short notice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People in north Charlotte are getting kicked out of their apartments. They only got 30 days’ notice to get out.

The property group is doing renovations to Derita Townhomes on Rumple Road, so they’re telling people who live there to leave. People are really worried. Some of them have kids. One man says he’s afraid he’ll end up homeless. Detrian Cloud has had a hard life.

“It’s just bad. It’s really bad,” Cloud said.

But his life is a little easier with family close by.

“I got my uncle and my brother helping me too,” Cloud said.

Cloud is a quadriplegic and he’s bedridden. His family lives with him to take care of him.

“I’m just worried about what’s my next step. What’s my next move?” he said.

Cloud and dozens of other neighbors at Derita Townhomes are getting kicked out of their homes.

They got a notice to vacate by the end of the month so that the property group can do renovations.

“They don’t care. They didn’t say, ‘We can help y’all move’ or ‘We can give y’all somewhere else to go,” said Sharika Hudson.

Hudson says the place desperately needs repairs.

“The apartment complex was beat to hell,” Hudson said.

She says it has been that way for years and her ceiling is leaking.

“These are the cabinets. They’re dry rotted,” Hudson said.

In another apartment, the tenant says water is leaking from under the sink.

“It really feels stressful, and I’m aggravated,” said Hudson.

She says they all signed month-to-month leases, but the 30-day notice is not enough time, especially for Cloud.

“It’s just going to be hard for him to find somewhere to go, and that’s just not right,” said Hudson.

Cloud is leaning on family and faith for help.

“I got God on my side. I’m just going to pray about the situation. That’s all I can do,” said Cloud.

FOX 46 called and emailed the property group, RuBec Properties, on Wednesday. We did not get a response.