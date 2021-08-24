‘Complicated issue.’ Charlotte Airport travelers conflicted on vaccine mandate

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A proposed bill on Capitol Hill could mean providing proof of vaccination alongside your driver’s license next time you step through airport security.

According to legislation currently in a homeland security committee, all eligible Americans may be forced to get vaccinated or give up their next trip. The measure sponsored by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) would provide exceptions for passengers with health issues and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Fully vaccinated passengers were split on their reaction to the proposed law. One told Fox 46 that getting the shot is a personal choice and that decision should be left up to the individual.

“It’s such a complicated issue there are so many things that go into it I understand the responsibility to keep the pandemic in check.”

Others think that the choice to vaccinate should remain, but the freedom to travel should be afforded to people who could potentially become gravely ill from COVID.

“It would make me worry less when I get on an airplane to know that the person I’m sitting next to has been vaccinated.” The two-page bill is awaiting a hearing in the House Homeland Security Committee. Rep. Torres told Fox 46 sister station PIX11 in an interview, the delta variant is absolutely a “threat” to the homeland, and that this mandate will help curb severe illness and hospitalizations.