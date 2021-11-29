Charlotte airport sees pre-pandemic amount of travelers, few headaches on busiest travel day of year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials say they won’t have the official numbers until next week, but they expected Sunday to be the busiest day of their holiday travel season. Fortunately for travelers, that didn’t necessarily mean a major headache.

Many passengers reported even though TSA lines looked long, they were moving fluidly. They said the scene at the airport reminded them of traveling before the pandemic.

“Today was about normal for where it used to be about two years ago. Before the pandemic hit, this is about what it was like,” said Michael Weber.

Charlotte Douglas’ website reports average TSA wait times at their busiest checkpoints sat around 20-40 minutes late Sunday afternoon. Several people traveling into Charlotte from other locations said the lines here were not nearly as bad as their origins.

“The commute to New Jersey wasn’t too bad. The trip coming back was hectic this morning, though,” said Azmar West-Jackson, who traveled to Charlotte from Newark. “It took us hours just to get through TSA. About two hours.”

Flight tracker app FlightAware reports only about eight flights at the airport were canceled Sunday. The number of flights coming in and out of the airport was trending closer to pre-pandemic levels compared to 2020.

For those not used to flying the Sunday after Thanksgiving, particularly coming down from a pandemic, the long lines still came as a shock.

“We went to the other end [of the airport] thinking it was going to be shorter. The lines are obscene,” said Cassandra Popoola.

Still, the lines weren’t long enough to ruin a perfectly good Thanksgiving weekend.

“The lines look like they’re moving, so we won’t miss our flight. Lucky we came in with plenty of time to spare,” said Popoola.