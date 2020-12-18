Charlotte 49ers basketball coach to miss next two games due to contact tracing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)- Charlotte men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez will miss the 49ers’ next two games as a result of contact tracing related to the COVID-19 virus, the school announced.

Sanchez will not be available for Saturday’s home game against North Carolina A&T and the Dec. 22 game at George Washington.

“I have complete faith in our coaching staff to lead our team through these times,” said Sanchez. “Our players have proven resilient and they will be able to work through this challenge.”

Assistant coach Aaron Fearne will assume on-floor head coaching responsibilities while Sanchez is absent.

