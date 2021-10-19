Charity golf tournament in Monroe raises record amount for children battling cancer, disease

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several children will get to fulfill their dreams after a record amount of money was raised at the March Forth With Hope Foundation Charity Golf event at Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe, NC.

Participants raised over $45,000 dollars in financial assistance for families battling cancer or other life-threatening diseases.

The Foundation was established by Stuart and Shelby Stout in memory of their daughter, Hope Stout, shortly after she lost her courageous fight with cancer.

The Comedy Zone’s Mike Hall was honored at the event. He was a key fundraiser for the Foundation. He sadly died last month.