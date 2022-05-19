CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another CMS high school is forfeiting all of its 2021-2022 football season games due to at least one ineligible player on the team.

Julius L. Chambers High School joins Myers Park and West Charlotte in forfeiting their games played last season, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Thursday.

School district officials did not provide any information on how the school learned of the ineligibility.

The news comes days after CMS announced its “Athletics action” plan to tackle eligibility issues.

We are committed to developing a districtwide program with integrity that aligns with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education policies and will bring pride and tradition to our schools, our community and to all participants.

The action plan includes the following:

Developing a districtwide coaches symposium. Topics are to include athletic eligibility, sportsmanship, legal issues, positive team culture, parent communication/expectations, character education, mental health, social media, sports medicine and nutrition, and equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Conduct a comprehensive program evaluation. Program guiding principles, program curriculum, program resources and equity, program administration, program, and player evaluation.

Create districtwide training for learning community superintendents, principals, social workers, registrars, and other support personnel as needed.

Develop a districtwide parent symposium.

To this point, the most notable ineligibility incident was at Myers Park High School in late March. The couple at the center of the controversy was Carla and Steven Lenhoff. According to them and sources, the two brought in several kids from California to play with their son on the football team.

The Lenhoffs talked with Queen City News in the days following the news and told us, they did nothing wrong. Even other parents on the team thought everything was legitimate.

Another ineligibility incident was reported at West Charlotte High School in April. That investigation involved one athlete, officials said.