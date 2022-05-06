CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event coming to Charlotte is celebrating the achievements of women in business.

The Women > A Force in Business returns to the Charlotte Convention Center on May 17 with the goal to equip women and their male peers with the latest tools and strategies to get ahead in their professional lives.

The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce said the event “promotes leadership, advocacy, mentorship, self-care and balance” as businesses adjust to an ever-changing workforce.

Queen City News’ Alicia Barnes and Tara Lane will serve as emcees for the event.

Registration is open through May 9.

Click here to sign up for the event.