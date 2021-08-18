Ceiling collapse at WT Harris Blvd. apartment complex barely misses kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tabitha Olofsson is frustrated after part of her bedroom ceiling fell on top of her boyfriend and nearly missed her 1-year-old and 5-month-old children who were sleeping at the time.

“It was already dropping when we first moved in,” Olofsson said. “They’ve switched management companies quite a few times. And nobody comes to inspect it or to look into it.”

She lives at Axiom Apartment Homes on East W.T. Harris Boulevard and says for the last three years it’s been a problem. She has contacted the office at least five times to keep reminding them about it. She was in the front room Sunday morning when the ceiling caved in.

“Automatically, like my heart dropped, like, are they okay was my first, and then what the heck was the next like who, who let them get away with nailing in a ceiling and not making sure it was properly installed?” Olofsson said.

She immediately called the emergency maintenance number who came to survey the damage 48 hours later.

There’s worry her family may be breathing in mold and particles from the debris and insulation.

“Who knows that there’s a specialist or whatever in this stuff,” Olofsson said. “We’re breathing in and they’re making it seem like it’s not a big deal. But there are glass particles in this stuff right here.”

FOX 46 went inside the manager’s office after Olofsson said she hadn’t heard from them at all.

The property manager wouldn’t share her name but said someone should be out to fix the ceiling on Tuesday. When FOX 46 pushed for more answers to find out what is taking so long and if they’d be offering another place to stay temporarily the manager refused to comment.

“It’s very frustrating. The fact that I have to go out of my way to go up to the office to figure out what’s going on, and what steps are going to be made to rectify this is it’s crazy that somebody tells you a ceiling falls in and you do nothing,” Olofsson said. “It could have been a lot worse by the grace of God they’re okay, but this should have never happened in the first place.”

Olofsson plans to seek legal action.