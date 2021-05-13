Caught on camera: Shooting in southwest Charlotte neighborhood sends children ducking for cover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shooting that broke out in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood over the weekend sent multiple children playing in the area ducking for cover.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Christopher Gilmore, 20, has been arrested and they are still working to identify the two other suspects observed in the video.

Photo: Mecklenburg County Jail: Christopher Gilmore

The shooting happened on Saturday, May 8 near the 1100 block of Nations Drive, CMPD said.

Approximately 50 rounds were fired in close proximity to several children playing outside. Thankfully, none of the kids were injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking anyone with additional information to call 911 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 703-334-1600.