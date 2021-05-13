Caught on camera: Shooting in southwest Charlotte neighborhood sends children ducking for cover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shooting that broke out in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood over the weekend sent multiple children playing in the area ducking for cover.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Christopher Gilmore, 20, has been arrested and they are still working to identify the two other suspects observed in the video.
The shooting happened on Saturday, May 8 near the 1100 block of Nations Drive, CMPD said.
Approximately 50 rounds were fired in close proximity to several children playing outside. Thankfully, none of the kids were injured.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking anyone with additional information to call 911 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 703-334-1600.