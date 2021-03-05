CAUGHT: Accused serial ‘secret peeper’ of kids in Alexander County now in the spotlight

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Friday, FOX 46 learned a man accused of ‘secret peeping’ on children in Alexander County is now facing more charges in connection to incidents at a second elementary school where he once worked.

Michael Childers is now charged with five more counts of secret peeping. Three are connected to Ellendale Elementary. Two others are linked to Wittenburg Elementary.

Childers is facing more than 100 counts of peeping and police tell FOX 46 some of the victims are as young as 8-years-old. FOX 46 was able to confront Childers face-to-face on Friday.

“Do you have anything to say for yourself? Were you recording little kids?” FOX 46’s Matt Grant asked the suspect. “The Sheriff says these kids were 8 and 10-years-old. Why were you doing it?”

Childers didn’t have much to say to FOX 46. The former custodian for Wittenburg Elementary School was arrested in Dec. 2020, accused of installing a hidden camera in the employee bathroom.

Investigators do not believe he videotaped any children at that specific school.

On Friday, new evidence and new charges surfaced. The Sheriff’s Office found hundreds of videos Childers allegedly recorded at a local Walmart while he worked there from 2016 to 2019.

The videos were apparently taken up the skirts of shoppers by a hidden camera hidden in a mop.

“Things like this could lead into more dangerous situations for kids and grown-ups,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Bowman told FOX 46 this was a joint investigation with Taylorsville Police. Childers was arrested again on Thursday after authorities found the videos and photos on his computer.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of photos and videos,” Bowman said. “It’s very disturbing.”

The Sheriff said if he’s convicted, Childers faces a lengthy prison sentence.