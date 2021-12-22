CATS to operate fare-free holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Years Day

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will operate on a modified service schedule and fare-free on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line, and the CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on the following schedule:

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – All services to operate on a Saturday schedule.

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day) – All services to operate on a Sunday schedule.

Saturday, January 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day)

All bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule. The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

From December 24 to January 1, the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) will be closed. For questions or concerns, you can speak to CATS Customer Service at (704) 336-7433 (RIDE).