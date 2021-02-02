CATS to offer direct transportation to Bojangles Coliseum for vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System announced on Tuesday direct bus service will be provided for vaccine appointments at Bojangles Coliseum.

The schedule will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Service will operate Monday through Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. Each day, the last direct trip to Bojangles Coliseum will depart the transit centers at 4:30 p.m.

Local bus fare, which is $2.20, will still be required.

One bus stop will serve those who are receiving a first vaccine shot, and a second bus stop will serve those seeking their second shot.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

A mass vaccine event was held this past weekend at Bank of America and co-sponsors with Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Honeywell, and Atrium all agreed on the fact that public transportation to the stadium helped in holding a successful event.