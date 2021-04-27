CATS targeting 2030 to become fully electric and carbon-free

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With climate change concerns on the rise, the City of Charlotte is looking to make some advancements in the public transportation sector.

In a joint effort between the Charlotte Area Transit System, the Bloomberg Foundation, a subsidiary of Duke Energy called eTransEnergy, and the City of Charlotte, a pilot program will begin to test the performance of an electric battery for buses.

“We are excited to have developed a blueprint for public-private partnership with CATS to first pilot, then move to full-scale transit fleet electrification,” said Vice President of eTransEnergy Greg Fields.

“We look forward to working with CATS and other transit authorities around the country to help them transition to clean energy transportation options,” said Greg Fields, Vice President of eTransEnergy.”

The pilot program supports the Strategic Energy Action Plan (SEAP), which aims to have city vehicles and facilities fueled by 100 percent zero-carbon sources by 2030 and set a community-wide goal for Charlotte to become a low carbon city by 2050.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Since 2018, the City of Charlotte has been working to achieve the vision of a low carbon Charlotte set forth in the SEAP,” City of Charlotte Chief Sustainability Officer Sarah Hazel said. “Though 2020 brought incredible challenges on many fronts, it also highlighted the importance of this work, which is why it is so exciting to take this collaborative step towards reaching the ambitious goals we set for ourselves and our community.”

CATS will begin receiving the batteries by the end of 2021 and begin operations in 2022. Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge is supporting the collaboration.

“Charlotte is leading by example,” Catherine Kummer, Climate Advisor with Natural Resources Defense Council to Charlotte said. “The City’s commitment to a full fleet of electric buses while piloting all technologies available will ensure public transit riders across the region have access to a bus system that works for them and the businesses that depend on riders being able to travel with ease and cleaner air.”