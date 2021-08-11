Catawba, West Iredell firefighter dies after long battle with injuries from crash

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local volunteer firefighter has died after a long battle with injuries he received from a car crash.

West Iredell Fire officials said Derek Poole suffered his injuries in a crash that happened when he was returning from a call.

“Derek Poole was a young man that was determined to be involved in the fire department, joining and participating in two departments at the same time,” said the fire department. “Please pray for his family in the days ahead.

Poole was also served as a firefighter in Catawba County.