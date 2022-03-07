CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Debra Kessler of Claremont took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Kessler bought her lucky Ultimate 7’s ticket from the D Mart on Oxford School Road in Catawba.

Kessler arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The Ultimate 7’s game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,00 prizes. One $2 million prize remains to be claimed.