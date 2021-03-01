Catawba County woman wins $1 million instantly

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gloria Adams of Conover tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off and took home a $1 million prize.

Adams bought her lucky 50X The Cash ticket at the Food Lion on Springs Road in Hickory.

When she claimed her prize on Friday, she had a choice of getting annuity payments of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

The new 50X The Cash game started in February with six top prizes of $1 million. Four remain to be claimed.