Catawba County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket at local grocery store

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – David Black of Newton tried his luck on a $20 100X The Cash ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.

Black purchased his winning ticket from the Buffalo Shoals Supermarket & H on Buffalo Shoals Road in Newton.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

“I’m gonna pave my driveway and put in a pool,” said Black of his plans for the prize money.

The 100X The Cash game launched in January with five top prizes of $2 million and five $100,000 prizes. Three top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won.