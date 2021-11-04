‘Cat colonies’ becoming a problem in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On a wet day, you’d normally not see many animals out, they’d be staying dry and warm in locations that keep them safe.

But for a growing number of felines, they are easily seen out in the open at an undisclosed location in Mecklenburg County.

FOX 46 was asked not to reveal the location where the felines were sighted for fear that more cats could be dropped off.

“Apartments are a bad spot and restaurants,” said Abigail Jennings with the non-profit organization called Lucky Cats. “Anywhere where there’s a food source, that’s where you’re going to find some cats.”

FOX 46 followed along with a caretaker to the undisclosed location, where there were three groups of cats that appeared to be roaming, along with wandering and scrounging. They’re referred to as “cat colonies”, which can grow in size if felines are not fixed, or if they are abandoned.

Jennings said there was a recent case in Mooresville that occurred after a woman died. The woman had reportedly been feeding nearby cats, and the colony grew into the dozens.

“The whole thing happened in 18 months with one cat,” said Jennings. One cat became two more cats, and those cats became many cats, and those cats continue to breed.”

Jennings founded Lucky Cats, which specializes in feral cats, getting them comfortable so they can be spayed or neutered, along with being potentially re-homed.

Jennings said the bigger mission of the group is managing the feline population, even if they can not be adjusted back to living with a human.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.’s Animal Care and Control Unit said stray dogs are making up a large part of their intake so far in 2021, with the number nearly double what it was the last year. An official noted that despite that increase, the number is still low.

“It’s not over,” said Jennings. “We’re getting calls every day asking for help. They can’t afford to go to the regular vet and pay $400-600 to have a cat done, and they aren’t their cats.”

Lucky Cats, a non-profit group, is taking donations to help with the spaying and neutering of feral cats in the community. They recently launched a $25,000 fundraising effort to get the money necessary for the procedures.