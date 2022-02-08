Casting Call! Carowinds to hold open auditions for singers, dancers, actors and more this February

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Calling all singers, dancers, actors, and performers of all kinds! Carowinds is looking for you!

Carowind’s Live Entertainment Division announced on Tuesday it’s searching for talent entertainers, technicians, stitchers, and costume characters to fill more than 200 positions for their upcoming season.

Open auditions will be held at Carowinds at 14523 Carowinds Blvd. in Charlotte on February 19 and 20.

“When we say ALL, we mean it. If you think you are the wrong size, shape, age, color, gender, whatever,
please show up anyways! We want to see you and your talents,” Carowinds said in a release.

Click here for information about open roles at Carowinds Download

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories