Cash 5 tickets sold in Charlotte split record-high $2.1 million jackpot

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday’s Cash 5 drawing produced two winning tickets for players who purchased their tickets at Mecklenburg County convenience stores.

The two lucky winners split the $2.1 million jackpot, and will each receive a $1.05 million prize.

One winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on University Boulevard in Charlotte.

The second winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on John J Delaney Drive in Charlotte.

Both tickets matched the numbers on all five balls, 3-5-34-40-41. The record-high jackpot marked the first time a Cash 5 jackpot estimate reached over $2 million in the game’s history.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.