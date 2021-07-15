Carowinds celebrates launch of Grand Carnivale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With July halfway over, it’s safe to say Summer is in full swing. For a lot of folks that means a trip to Carowinds. But with the 2019 season canceled due to the coronavirus response, it’s been more than a year since the popular park has been in full swing.

Now, Carowinds is back. And with an international flair. On Thursday, officials with Carowinds unveiled their Grand Carnivale promotion. For the next two weeks, food and performers from six different countries are available all throughout the park.

“We’ve got elements of China France Germany Spain and the food to go with it!” said Lisa Stryker, a PR official with Carowinds. “I think we all need a celebration halfway through 2021 and this is the one.”

Stryker said the Grand Carnivale promotion is Carowinds latest effort to welcome guests back after the park was shut down for the 2019 season.

“It just feels good to be back out here introducing something to our guests,” she said.

With all the rides open and no mask restrictions in place, Carowinds is watching the number of guests swell throughout the park. Visitors can purchase a tasting card to sample food from six different countries. So whether you’re in the mood to fill your stomach or just sling it around a bit, officials with Carowinds hope you’ll pay them a visit soon.

Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale kicks off on July 17, 2021 and continues through August 1, 2021.