Carolina Renaissance Festival and homeowners reach agreement in relieving traffic congestion

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Residents who live near the Carolina Renaissance Festival in northern Mecklenburg County say they are fed up with the major traffic headaches the popular event brings to the area.

Homeowners and festival organizers have come to an agreement on some changes, including new efforts to get cars off roads quicker.

“We have no desire to be a negative impact on the community,” long-time Carolina Renaissance Festival producer and event manager Jeff Siegel said. “When we came here nearly three decades ago, this was a very rural part of Mecklenburg County.”

Fast forward to 2021, several housing developments surround festival grounds, and more are being built.

“This is not about us being here first,” Siegel said.

After nearly two years of a COVID-19 hiatus, Siegel said attendance has been unusual.

Typically, the numbers start off slow and gradually get larger as the weeks go on, He says this year, high volumes of visitors have been consistent.

“Basically, imagine that come Saturday morning that you are going to be locked in your neighborhood for the duration of the duration of the weekend,” Skybrook resident Patrick O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke has lived nearby since 2013 and says every year traffic surrounding his neighborhood has gotten progressively worse during festival weekends.

His concerns and the concerns of several other surrounding communities were heard at a meeting with festival organizers Tuesday night.

“A lot of it is also not necessarily in Jeff’s control, we understand DOT has their platform as well, but there is a significant portion that can be taken care of, especially in the short term,” O’Rourke said.

Starting this weekend, Siegel said the festival will have an additional parking crew, and an officer at the intersection of Poplar Tent Road and NC-73 to mitigate traffic.

“Currently, we are governed by a traffic management plan and are going to adhere to it. We are going to revise it, update it, and propose an approved traffic management plan for 2022,” Siegel said. “I don’t want to stand in front of this local community and make excuses, I want to spend time on solutions, improvements.”