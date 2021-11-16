Carolina Panthers tackle a different project on their off-day

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Carolina Panthers didn’t need to put on the pads, but the team did huddle up and then said a prayer to bless the students and new transformation that was about to take place at Harding High School.

Instead of a football, team members were handed paint rollers, rakes, and bags of mulch to renovate certain areas of the campus. Even a good deed like painting tables in the Harding colors turned into a competition.

It’s one of the first community service projects for the team since the pandemic.

“It’s a brotherhood on the team, we’re all friends and we all try to help each other out,” said cornerback Stephon Gilmore. “With us coming out and doing something like this to help the school, help the community. It brings us together, for sure.”

The Harding project is more special to the team because students and staff are still dealing with the unexpected loss of Dr. Eric Ward.

“When they told me about it, I wanted to come out,” added defensive end Brian Burns. “They showed us the video of one of the coaches that was talking about it. I always wish my first high school in 9th grade; I wish somebody would come out and help with the area.”

Students helped set out supplies but didn’t know who was coming to do the renovations. So, tomorrow all this will be a surprise.

“They’re going to be excited, just watching the players do this right now it’s really exciting,” said Bryant Bailey, athletic director at Harding. “It’s really going to beautify everything.”

The project was a big hit for many of the players. Coach Matt Rhule was there to work and teach the players, he knows with this group that this is the first of many projects on the way.

“A lot of us grew up going to public schools and we know the funding for public schools can be a little challenged,” said Rhule. “So, a lot of our guys, it resonated with them, and they wanted to be here.”