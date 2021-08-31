Car theft suspect shot by Lenoir Police ID’d, listed in critical condition

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed suspect who was shot and seriously injured by law enforcement on Monday has been identified by the Lenoir Police Department.

The suspect, Joshua Alan Kirby, 25, is currently listed in critical condition at CMC-Main Hospital.

According to Lenoir Police, three members of their department fired their weapons during the incident. They have been identified as:

Patrol Sergeant James Moore, hired in 1994

Detective Landon Annas, hired in 2014

Detective Zachary Wickline, hired in 2015

Lenoir Police said all three law enforcement members will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of NC SBI’s investigation. This is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Lenoir Police said officers were called to 2100 Morganton Boulevard around 1 p.m. Monday in connection to an unidentified person who was armed with a gun.

After engaging with the armed suspect, Lenoir Police said officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect citing a ‘perceived imminent threat.’ One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Authorities said Kirby had stolen a vehicle about an hour earlier from a parking lot located on Harper Avenue before the violent encounter with Lenoir law enforcement.