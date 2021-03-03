Car spray-painted with homophobic slur and set on fire, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect is being sought for writing a homophobic slur on a car and setting the vehicle on fire, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to calls on Wednesday around 3 a.m. near 1000 West Trade Street regarding a vehicle that was on fire. The Charlotte Fire Department arrived and found an unoccupied vehicle on fire with a homophobic slur spray-painted on it.

Arson units and CFD investigators were among the departments that responded to the scene. The FBI is also getting involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 704-334-1600.