CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A vehicle crashed into a local supermarket in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

FOX 46 Charlotte was at the scene where the front glass walls of Paso Super Market, located at 1401 Oaklawn Ave., were shattered and a crowd had gathered outside.

Caution tape has been placed around the building with a ‘no trespassing’ sign.

No word what led to the accident or if any injuries have been reported.

