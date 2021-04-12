Camp North End will host Mecklenburg County vaccine event

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The ever-evolving Camp North End will play host to a county-sanctioned vaccine event this upcoming weekend, Mecklenburg County Public Health announced on Monday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at 1803 N. Graham Street.

Those seeking to attend the event can make an appointment here or call 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish). All adults ages 18 and up are eligible.

Transportation resources are also being made available at 980-314-7600.

Officials said 400 appointments have already been booked. 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine are being made available for this event.

Camp North end is a hub for artists, crafts, and eateries, and recently announced that it will launch its inaugural farmer’s market beginning April 28.