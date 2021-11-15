Cabarrus County reopens applications for small business support grant

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cabarrus County announced Monday they have reopened applications for their Small Business Support Program.

Last month, the county announced they were giving 500 small businesses up to $10,000 each, a total of $5 million. They say they now want to give more businesses the opportunity to apply, as they’ve only given out $620,321 so far.

Ketchie Inc. is a precision machine shop in Concord. They turn raw materials into parts for manufacturers. Like everyone else, they’ve been hit hard by COVID.

“Our overall business took a hit for sure. And when it came back, it came back really strong. So, it’s been difficult as far as backlog and catching up,” said owner Courtney Silver.

Silver was one of the business owners that received $10,000 from the first round of grant money. They say the money has helped in their recovery.

“Overall, it’s just helped with cash flow. Cash flow is super important for small businesses,” said Silver.

The county says this go-around, they hope to reach even more businesses who may not have been aware the program existed.

“I don’t think there’s ever a time when we can say we did everything possible to reach everybody. It was a pleasure of ours to go back out there and make sure that we tried new ways of reaching them,” said Cabarrus County Communications Director Kasia Thompson.

The county says they’ve sent a letter to 3,200 local small businesses directly to let them know that the program exists.

“The personal touch always goes a long way,” said Thompson.

Small businesses in Cabarrus County have until Friday to apply for the grant. If interested, click here to apply and learn about the requirements. The county says any money that they don’t give out will be reallocated to other American Rescue Plan-approved sources.