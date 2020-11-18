Businesses raise money to help Gastonia officers injured in nightclub shooting

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two local businesses are raising money on Wednesday to help two Gastonia police officers who were injured in a shooting at a nightclub last week.

Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in Belmont and Webb Custom Kitchen will donate $5 for every special purchased all day at the two eateries.

Sgt. C.E. Nelson with the #Gastonia police department came in for lunch at #Sammys in #Belmont. Proceeds on specials will go to Nelson and Officer Lewis. They were shot in last week’s incident at the #Gastonia Remedies nightclub. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/RDxXFhmOCs — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) November 18, 2020

Sergeant C.E. Nelson and Officers M.A. Lewis were two of six people who were shot at the Remedies Nightclub on Union Road in Gastonia Thursday night.

Alonzo Hamilton, 30, and Allen Slaughter, 29, are both in jail connected to the shooting. They both face six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

