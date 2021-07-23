Burned out Dilworth animal hospital to be torn down

DILWORTH (FOX 46 CHARLOTE) – After catching fire in November 2019, the Dilworth Animal Hospital will be torn down on July 26, 2021.

The owners of the hospital released a statement to FOX 46 Charlotte on Friday:

“We were sad to see our beloved building burn in November 2019 and it brings back our loss to take this final step to tear the remains of the building down.

We will carry on with the process of making plans for the site. We are so grateful to the Dilworth community for their support over the last year and a half and look forward to continuing to care for pets and their families in our current location, 820 East.” – Dr. Jill Smith-Wheelock.

Folks in the area told FOX 46 that the hospital is part of the community and even though they’re sad to see the building be torn down, they’re looking forward to the new hospital that will be there.