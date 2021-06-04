Burke County man charged with felony statutory rape of a person under the age of 15 or younger

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Connelly Springs man has been arrested, accused of raping a child under the age of 15, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Lee McCall, 21, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person under the age of 15 or younger. He is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

On June 3, detectives began an investigation of a possible statutory rape of a child under the age of 15. After conducting numerous interviews, McCall was taken into custody and charged.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

McCall is being held at the Burke County Jail. His first court appearance was Friday, June 4.