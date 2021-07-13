Burke County man charged with felony indecent liberties with a child

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond on felony indecent liberties with a child charges this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO’s Criminal Investigation Divisions received a report with allegations concerning possible indecent liberties with a child on July 1. Following an investigation, Van Martin Edwards, 32, was charged.

Edwards was able to post bond and was released. His next court date in on July 26, 2021.