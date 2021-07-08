Budget battle between CMS and Mecklenburg County ends; here’s the changes moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The budget battle is finally over between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County, but how exactly did they squash their issues?

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Over the past few months, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners has said they want CMS to present a plan with measurable metrics to improve student outcomes, and with that, they would release the $56 million.

However, CMS and Mecklenburg County ended up settling the dispute with a different solution.

The county has agreed to release the $56 million to CMS in exchange for an overall more transparent and continued conversation about school operations and metrics.

Commissioners voted to release the $56 million exchange for the following:

Implementation of a new student outcome focused governance model with assistance from an outside consultant.

The creation of a new baseline for transparency and accountability from CMS, by making it easier for the public to track the planning and progress for failing schools.

CMS will also have to provide additional safeguards to ensure all students entitled to academic remediation services will finally receive them.

As the school board gets specific reports, they will pass those along to the commissioners.

CMS will also require school improvement plans that each school will be responsible for creating every year. From there, those school improvement plans can be accessed in one spot on the CMS website.

“The only way we’re going to really make a difference is if we work together very strategically. But again, with not us trying to do their job and not them trying to do our job. And so I feel like with this mediation agreement, that gets us to a good place of reset,” Elyse Dashew, CMS Board of Education member, said.

Mecklenburg County released a statement saying they will also be providing an extra $11 million of funding towards operational costs for CMS.

Commissioner George Dunlap, who led the charge for transparency from CMS, said this agreement is the first step in improving educational outcomes for students, particularly students of color.