Brothers with 70 warrants for dozens of crimes nabbed, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two fugitives who racked up 70 warrants on dozens of crimes over a two-year span have been busted, CMPD said on Tuesday.

Joseph Caldwell, 25, and his brother Isaiah, 18, were both arrested after a brief foot chase with police last week. Joseph had 55 outstanding warrants, Isaiah had 15.

Joseph was initially identified as a suspect in a string of car break-ins, which resulted in a stolen gun, wallets and purses, and other items, police said.

Detectives traced the use of a credit card in identifying the suspect and multiple attempts to arrest over the course of time failed. Ultimately Joseph was spotted by officials on Friday and he, along with his brother, were taken into custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says it’s possible there are more incidents tied to the brothers.

This remains an open and active investigation.