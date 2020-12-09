Brewers at 4001 Yancey latest place to temporarily close due to COVID-19

It seems every time you look on social media, a new local establishment announces they’re temporarily closed.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey is just the latest place to close amid the rise in coronavirus cases, locally.

Inside, it looks dark and quiet without a customer in sight.

“Any time we have a case or somebody that’s showing symptoms, we take it very seriously,” Chief Marketing Officer, Derek Detenber, told FOX 46.

The business closed temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s hard,” Detenber said, “I mean, if you talk to anybody in the business right now, it’s certainly a challenge, but at the end of the day, safety is very much the first priority.”

Brewers at 4001 Yancey isn’t the only place closing its doors. Sycamore Brewing went back to pick-up only for the average consumer as it awaits its new tap room to get completed.

“We liked coming here,” said customer Drew Bowers, “just because it was completely open air and you could really easily distance from people.”

On social media, Lost & Found announced its closed, but not because of a positive COVID-19 test. Tuesday night, a small group met at the lounge to discuss how they can safely reopen and still make a profit.

“It just seems like everything keeps closing again,” said Alex Sequina after he drove up to Town Brewing. He and his family were going to celebrate his son’s 30th birthday party, and wanted to try a new place. Unfortunately, after they drove up, they saw the “closed for a deep clean” sign on the front door.

“We’re already out so we got to hang out now,” Sequina told FOX 46.

Although “unprecedented times” has been the saying this year, the current climate is becoming the new norm, and business owners (and managers) are just trying to keep up.

“It could get worse before it gets better,” said Detenber, “and so we’re just taking this day by day.”

