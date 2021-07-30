‘Booty is back’: 24-hour cancer fundraiser begins Friday in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If anything, it’s nice to be back. After having to go virtual last year because of the pandemic, “24 Hours of Booty” made a return, mostly to normal.

“They’re just driven by this cause,” said Mona Baset, spectator and board member for the event. “It’s pretty amazing.”

The event, now in its 20th year, has turned into one of Charlotte’s staple events. But even this year, there have been challenges. This year, beyond the pandemic, it’s the heat.

“I’ve never done one in July, when it’s this hot,” said Neil Tabor, of Greenville, South Carolina, who has been a part of the event twice before.

The point of “24 Hours of Booty” is the journey, not the destination. The journey is raising money for cancer research. Since its inception, the event has raised over $25 million.

COVID-19 presented a challenge last year, but was still about to raise $1 million dollars despite not having an actual in-person event.

Changes this year to make it as ‘back to normal’ as possible include taking extra precautions.

“We’re doing a COVID check-in, temperature checks. We’re monitoring everybody,” said founder Spencer Lueders.

“There are cancer survivors here, some that are in the middle of their cancer treatments, so we need to be a little more careful,” said Tabor.

Tabor, however, does have his own personal goal.

“I am aiming for 200 miles, but it depends on the heat,” said Tabor.