Bonterra Village residents don’t want wellness clinic in their neighborhood due to prescription of suboxone

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Many in Bonterra Village heard a wellness clinic was opening through the group’s private Facebook page. Charissa Horner says people were excited until they found out what types of treatment would be offered.

“On Saturday there was a post from the Wellness Center stating what would be practiced here in the center and one of the main concerns was it was addiction medicine and the prescription of suboxone,” said Horner.

Suboxone is used to treat people recovering from opioid addiction. They pick up the medicine at a clinic and then go home.

The concern for residents living around Washington Health and Wellness, is the location.

“This is like the center of Bonterra,” said Horner. “Everything happens here. We have parties on the lawn here, our clubhouse is over there, our pool is over there.”

Also, the clinic shouldn’t even be open.

“We didn’t know when it was initially opened,” says Mike McLaurin, town manager for Indian Trail. “We got our first complaint on Saturday. The town offices were closed on Monday, so Tuesday we visited the site to let them know they were in violation.”

The business is zoned properly according to McLaurin, but the owner didn’t follow the proper channels to get the lease approved by the Bonterra Village HOA. Stipulations put in place in 2001.

“In the Bonterra area, you basically got two levels of protection. One from the town which deals with zoning compliance and sign regulations, and the other which deals with the HOA approval of the lease.” added McLaurin.

If approved the business can open, and if not, the clinic will need to close. FOX 46 reached out to the owner of Washington Health and Wellness for a comment and didn’t receive a response.

Neighbors say right now they are waiting on the HOA decision.

“We’re not trying to bash mental health, we’re not trying to bash what she does,” said Horner. “There’s a huge concern for it, I just don’t think there’s a place for it in a residential neighborhood.”

FOX 46 reached out to the president of the Bonterra Village HOA, and he declined comment at the advice of their lawyer. There is also no official word if the clinic owner will file a formal application to open the business with the HOA.