Bon Jovi bringing 2022 tour to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte this April

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Woah, we’re halfway there! Woah, livin’ on a prayer! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is bringing their 2022 tour to the Spectrum Center on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this week, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The band has spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans, tour officials said.

Bon Jovi’s 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it “BRILLIANT” and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs that “chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings.”

Bon Jovi remains one of the most prolific and sought-after tour tickets in live music today, and getting back on tour was a top priority for the band. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said.