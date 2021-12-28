Bojangles offers free iced tea to whichever state is victorious in UNC-USC matchup

(WGHP) — The tailgate headquarters of college football is raising the stakes in the “Battle of the States!”

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks go head to head in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday. Whichever team takes the win will bless the entire state with free iced tea from Bojangles.

That’s right! If the Tar Heels defeat the Gamecocks, anyone can go to any Bojangles in North Carolina and ask for a complimentary cup of Legendary Ice Tea on December 31.

Sadly, if the Gamecocks win, you’ll have to cross the border for that free tea.

“The only thing tastier than our Legendary Iced Tea is when it’s free and enjoyed after a big win,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. “We’re excited to have the battle of the states with the Gamecocks and Tar Heels in our hometown for a big bowl game and can’t wait to celebrate with the winning state!”