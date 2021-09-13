Bojangles closes all company-owned locations Monday – most in Charlotte, Fayetteville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants said it has closed all of its company-owned establishments on Monday.

North Carolina locations that are closed include Aberdeen, 21 in Charlotte, seven in Fayetteville, 10 in Greensboro, two in Hope Mills, nine in Winston-Salem and one in Raeford. No locally-owned locations in Raleigh or Durham are affected.

The company, based in Charlotte, is portraying the closure as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break.”

But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off.

Bojangles overall has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states, but the closure will only impact company-owned eateries.

In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain encouraged its thousands of employees to use the closure on Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

The statement from the company said the closing would allow about 8,000 “crew members and managers” to take days off.

Responding to subsequent questions to the Associated Press, a company spokesperson said many staff have been working overtime lately and the company would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates for our customers, but we hope they’ll stop by Tuesday through Sunday, and all other Mondays to be greeted with the same Southern hospitality and smiles we’re known for,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said in the news release.