BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Blowing Rock is requesting that all town water customers boil their water until further notice due to a major water main break.

Town officials posted to social media that town water customers may be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.

“Again, until further notice, a Water Boil alert is in effect for anyone receiving water from the Town of Blowing Rock,” authorities said.

The Town of Blowing Rock and the American Red Cross is setting up a distribution point for bottled water.

The distribution point will be the Blowing Rock American Legion Building at 333 Wallingford Street, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. As of now, the town does not have an ETA on the water repair.