Boil water advisory issued in Boone after water main break on King Street

BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Boone following a water main break early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The water main break occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, along King Street. Currently, the highway has one traffic lane closed but it is anticipated to be reopened by 3 p.m.

Due to this break, a water system pressure loss occurred throughout the entire town and due to this, a Boil Water Advisory was issued to town customers.

“We are advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the Town of Boone said in a released statement Wednesday morning.

The Town of Boone is strongly urging consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.