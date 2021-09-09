Body of missing jet skier recovered on Lake Norman, authorities confirm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a man who fell off a jet ski during a birthday party on Lake Norman Thursday night, according to Wildlife officials.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Keaton.

Authorities said Keaton fell off a jet ski on Lake Norman while celebrating a birthday party. It’s unknown if Keaton was wearing a life jacket while on the water.

Cornelius Fire, along with several other agencies, had responded to the location near Island Forest Drive for a jet ski accident Thursday night. Charlotte Fire Department’s Dive Team responded to the scene.

“This is all hands on deck,” Medic said Thursday night before the body of Keaton was found.

This case remains under investigation.