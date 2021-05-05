Body found inside building ID’d as man missing for more than a year in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was discovered inside a building in April as a local man who had been missing for more than a year.

Christopher Allen Jernigan, 30, of Lincolnton, who was homeless, was reported missing by family members on March 24, 2020.

Jernigan’s body was found on April 29, 2021, as work crews were in the process of demolishing the old Sagebrush building on NC 24-27 Bypass East.

“The heavily decomposed body was sent to the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office where it has been identified a Jernigan,” authorities said.

Detectives notified family members about the death. There were no apparent signs of foul play.